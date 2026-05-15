NFR installs automatic weather stations to strengthen railway safety during monsoon

To enhance operational safety and disaster preparedness during the monsoon season, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has begun installing automatic weather stations (AWS) at vulnerable locations across its network.

According to an official statement issued on Friday, May 15, the initiative is aimed at ensuring accurate, real-time weather forecasting to help railway authorities take timely preventive measures during floods, landslides, and other adverse weather conditions.

So far, three automatic weather stations have been successfully installed, while six more are currently being set up at identified vulnerable sections under NFR’s jurisdiction. These include the Lumding–Badarpur section in Assam, the Katakhal–Sairang route connecting Mizoram, and the Jiribam–Khongsang section in Manipur.

These areas are particularly prone to heavy rainfall, flooding, and landslides during the monsoon, making continuous weather monitoring crucial for safe train operations. The remaining six weather stations are expected to be completed by the end of May.

The installation is being carried out in coordination with the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Officials said the AWS network will provide precise, location-specific weather data, enabling quicker and better-informed decisions during emergencies and adverse weather situations, especially in flood-prone and landslide-sensitive regions.

The stations are equipped with advanced sensors capable of monitoring multiple weather parameters. Rain gauges can measure precipitation intensity up to 900 mm per hour, temperature sensors can record from minus 40°C to plus 75°C, and wind sensors can track speeds up to 80 metres per second. Additionally, the systems can monitor humidity levels from 0 to 100 per cent and atmospheric pressure up to 1200 hPa.

NFR said the deployment of the advanced monitoring systems reflects its continued focus on adopting modern technology, enhancing operational safety, and ensuring uninterrupted rail connectivity in geographically challenging regions during the monsoon season.