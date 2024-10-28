In a major step towards easing traffic congestion and boosting safety, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has launched a cutting-edge Bow String Arch Steel Girder for a new Road Over Bridge (ROB) near Kampur Railway Station in the Lumding Division. The ambitious Rs 60 crore project aims to replace the notorious high-traffic level crossing gate ST-35 on the bustling Guwahati-Lumding Broad Gauge line and is set for completion by January 2025.

The level crossing gate ST-35, located within the busy Kampur station yard, has long been a bottleneck, causing traffic chaos and frequent delays due to the continuous shunting and train movements in both directions. With nearly two lakh vehicles—averaging 1,98,181—using this crossing, the construction of the new ROB couldn’t come sooner. Spanning an impressive 512.58 meters and featuring a 42-meter Bow String Arch Steel Girder, the ROB promises to be a game-changer for the region, finally putting an end to the long-standing traffic woes.

The new ROB’s construction is part of a bold initiative to cope with the surge in road traffic and train operations following the recent completion of a double line in the Guwahati-Lumding section. By streamlining vehicular movement and eliminating the troublesome level crossing gate ST-35, the ROB will not only reduce road traffic snarls but also significantly enhance safety by preventing risky pedestrian crossings on railway tracks.

This infrastructural upgrade marks a turning point for commuters and transporters across the Nagaon and Karbi Anglong districts, who will soon experience a smoother and safer travel experience. Once operational, the bridge is expected to transform daily commutes, improving both road and rail safety, and eliminating a major source of traffic nightmares.