NFR issues major train advisory as flooding near Assam's Simaluguri disrupts operations

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the diversion, partial cancellation and cancellation of several trains due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the Simaluguri area under the Tinsukia Division.

According to NFR, the decision has been taken in the interest of passenger safety and operational requirements as floodwaters continue to affect railway infrastructure in the region.

Among the major trains diverted are the Dibrugarh–New Delhi Rajdhani Express (12423 and 20503), Dibrugarh–Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express (15909), Dibrugarh–Howrah Kamrup Express (15960), Dibrugarh–Lokmanya Tilak Express (15946) and the Dibrugarh–Kanyakumari Vivek Express (22504). Several return services, including the New Delhi–Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424 and 20504), Howrah–Dibrugarh Express (15959), Kanyakumari–Dibrugarh Vivek Express (22503) and Lalgarh–Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express (15910), have also been diverted.

The diverted trains will operate via North Lakhimpur, Rangapara North and Rangiya, with some services additionally routed through Guwahati.

The Nagaland Express (15669/15670) has been partially cancelled and will remain short-terminated and short-originated at Mariani Junction, with services between Mariani and Dibrugarh cancelled.

NFR has also cancelled several passenger, DEMU and Intercity Express services, including the Guwahati–Ledo Intercity Express, Rangiya–New Tinsukia Intercity Express, Rangiya–Ledo Intercity Express, Tinsukia–Jorhat Town Passenger, Lumding–Tinsukia DEMU, and Simaluguri–Dibrugarh Passenger trains.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest train status before commencing their journey as services may be further revised depending on the flood situation.