The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced an unreserved special train service between Guwahati and Dalkhola to manage the anticipated influx of pilgrims attending the ongoing Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple. This special service will run three trips in each direction, providing much-needed relief for devotees traveling during the summer.

The special train, numbered 05674 (Guwahati – Dalkhola), will depart from Guwahati at 23:55 on June 23rd, 24th, and 26th, reaching Dalkhola at 09:15 the following day. The return service, numbered 05673 (Dalkhola – Guwahati), will leave Dalkhola at 09:45 on June 24th, 25th, and 27th, arriving in Guwahati at 19:30 the same day.

The train will feature 20 coaches, including Sleeper class and General seating, to accommodate the expected high passenger volume. Its route includes stops at key stations such as Kamakhya, Dudhnai, Goalpara Town, Abhayapuri, Chapar, Bilasipara, Gauripur, Golakganj, Tufanganj, New Coochbehar, Mathabhanga, New Changrabandha, Jalpaiguri Road, New Jalpaiguri, and Kishanganj.

NFR’s initiative aims to ease travel for pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya Temple, ensuring a comfortable journey to and from the Ambubachi Mela. This special train service is expected to significantly alleviate travel concerns for thousands of devotees.