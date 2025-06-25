NFR races to restore Lumding–Badarpur rail link after landslide; trains cancelled

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is working on a war footing to restore rail connectivity in the Lumding–Badarpur Hill section, which has been severely disrupted due to a massive landslide caused by continuous heavy rains.

The incident, which damaged nearly 100 metres of railway track, occurred after a slope near a road just 15 metres from the railway line collapsed, hampering train services in the region.

A high-level coordination meeting was held on June 24, attended by the Chief Secretary of Assam, General Manager of NFR, and senior officials from NHAI and other agencies. A joint restoration strategy was finalised and is currently underway.

Over 25 heavy machinery units including JCBs, excavators, and dumpers, along with approximately 200 labourers, have been deployed. Senior officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding, are supervising the 24/7 operations on-site.

However, unstable soil movement and ongoing rainfall continue to pose significant challenges. Priority has been placed on stabilising the slope and clearing around 25,000 cubic meters of debris before long-term protective measures can be implemented.



Also Read: "Beef today at temples, pork tomorrow at mosques": Himanta Biswa Sarma

Train Cancellations (Full):

15611/15612 Rangiya–Silchar–Rangiya Express (June 25 & 26)

15615 Guwahati–Silchar Express (June 25 & 26)

15616 Silchar–Guwahati Express (June 26 & 27)

15617 Guwahati–Dullabcherra Express, 12514 Silchar–Secunderabad Express, and 20502 Anand Vihar–Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express (June 25)

15618 Dullabcherra–Guwahati Express, 05628 Agartala–Guwahati Special, and 05639 Silchar–Kolkata Express (June 26)

05627 Guwahati–Agartala Special and 05640 Kolkata–Silchar Special (June 27)

Train Partial Cancellations:

13175 Sealdah–Silchar Kaziranga Express (June 25): Short-terminated at Lumding

13174 Sabroom–Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express (June 26): Short-originated from Lumding

12503 SMVT Bengaluru–Agartala Express (June 24): Short-terminated at Guwahati

12508 Silchar–Thiruvananthapuram Express (June 26): Short-originated from Guwahati

07030 Charlapalli–Agartala Special (June 23): Short-terminated at Guwahati

07029 Agartala–Charlapalli Special (June 27): Short-originated from Guwahati

12520 Agartala–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (June 26): Short-originated from Kamakhya

14619 Agartala–Firozpur Express (June 26): Short-originated from Guwahati

Train services in the affected section will remain suspended until restoration is complete, with the NFR targeting to resume connectivity within a week, subject to weather conditions.

Passengers are advised to follow official railway channels for real-time updates on train movements and service resumption.