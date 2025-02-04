NFR records remarkable growth in freight operations, setting new benchmarks in Tinsukia and Katihar divisions
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has reported significant progress in its freight operations, recording substantial growth in the Tinsukia and Katihar divisions during January 2025. Playing a pivotal role in the transportation of essential commodities, NFR’s efficient logistics continue to bolster economic stability in the region.
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has reported significant progress in its freight operations, recording substantial growth in the Tinsukia and Katihar divisions during January 2025. Playing a pivotal role in the transportation of essential commodities, NFR’s efficient logistics continue to bolster economic stability in the region.
In the Tinsukia division, freight loading surged by 15.9%, reaching 0.1225 million tonnes compared to the previous year. A notable achievement was recorded on January 24, 2025, when the division successfully loaded 273 wagons in a single day. Unloading operations also saw a sharp rise, with 4,124 wagons offloaded in January, a significant increase from 3,204 wagons in December 2024.
The Katihar division recorded even higher gains, with freight loading hitting 0.2322 million tonnes, reflecting a 21.19% increase over the previous year. The division also set a new benchmark in freight unloading, handling 15,905 wagons—the highest in the current financial year.
NFR’s growing efficiency is further underscored by a record-breaking train interchange milestone. On January 5, 2025, NFR handled its highest-ever daily interchange with adjoining railway zones, managing 158 trains in a single day. The total number of train interchanges for the month stood at 4,235, surpassing the 4,088 recorded last year.
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