The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has reported significant progress in its freight operations, recording substantial growth in the Tinsukia and Katihar divisions during January 2025. Playing a pivotal role in the transportation of essential commodities, NFR’s efficient logistics continue to bolster economic stability in the region.

In the Tinsukia division, freight loading surged by 15.9%, reaching 0.1225 million tonnes compared to the previous year. A notable achievement was recorded on January 24, 2025, when the division successfully loaded 273 wagons in a single day. Unloading operations also saw a sharp rise, with 4,124 wagons offloaded in January, a significant increase from 3,204 wagons in December 2024.

The Katihar division recorded even higher gains, with freight loading hitting 0.2322 million tonnes, reflecting a 21.19% increase over the previous year. The division also set a new benchmark in freight unloading, handling 15,905 wagons—the highest in the current financial year.

NFR’s growing efficiency is further underscored by a record-breaking train interchange milestone. On January 5, 2025, NFR handled its highest-ever daily interchange with adjoining railway zones, managing 158 trains in a single day. The total number of train interchanges for the month stood at 4,235, surpassing the 4,088 recorded last year.