NFR restores 112-year-old heritage steam engine at Maligaon HQ to preserve railway legacy

In a major initiative to preserve India’s railway heritage, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully restored the historic Steam Locomotive No. 808-C Class Narrow Gauge locomotive of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) and installed an upgraded heritage display at its headquarters campus in Maligaon.

The renovated locomotive was inaugurated on May 26, 2026, by Northeast Frontier Railway General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava in the presence of senior railway officials and staff members.

Built in 1914 by the North British Locomotive Company Ltd., Glasgow, United Kingdom, the steam engine represents a rare and important chapter of India’s railway history. The locomotive had earlier been placed on display at the NFR headquarters in Maligaon and has now undergone extensive restoration work, including repairs, repainting and refurbishment.

The restoration was undertaken by the Carriage and Wagon (C&W) Workshop at New Bongaigaon under the guidance of the NFR General Manager.

To enhance visitor experience, the heritage installation has been fitted with decorative lighting along with realistic sound and smoke effects, transforming it into an interactive attraction for railway enthusiasts and visitors.

Steam Locomotive No. 808 belongs to the iconic 4-6-2 Pacific Class locomotives introduced in 1914 for operations under the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. Along with its twin locomotive No. 807, it played a crucial role in hauling freight trains weighing up to 800 tonnes on the Kishanganj Extension section of the DHR network.

Following the conversion of the Siliguri–Kishanganj section to metre gauge in 1948, the locomotive continued operations as a shunting pilot at Siliguri before being decommissioned during the 1960s.

The restored locomotive now stands as a symbol of India’s steam railway era and engineering heritage.

Northeast Frontier Railway said the restoration reflects its continued commitment towards preserving historical railway assets and creating awareness about India’s railway legacy for future generations.