NFR restores Jamira-Bairabi rail stretch in 10 days, train services to resume from Sept 13

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has restored the affected Jamira-Bairabi stretch of the Katakhal-Bairabi rail section within 10 days of soil erosion triggered by heavy rainfall, officials said.

The railway track was affected on September 3 after heavy rain caused soil erosion near the track, impacting around 70 metres of railway formation. The erosion extended up to nearly 40 metres from the track centre, forcing a temporary suspension of train services.

Restoration work was carried out under challenging conditions, including continued adverse weather, unstable ground and difficult road access to the affected site.

NFR mobilised manpower, heavy machinery and essential materials to the location, with railway officials, engineers and field personnel working round the clock to stabilise the vulnerable area and rebuild the damaged formation.

After the restoration was completed, a trial run with a locomotive and one coach was conducted at around 4.30 pm on September 12. The trial confirmed the fitness of the restored stretch for train movement.

Train No. 55669, Silchar-Sairang Passenger, became the first train to pass through the restored section following the completion of the work.

Train services over the Katakhal-Bairabi section will resume from September 13 in a phased manner, NFR said.

The railway authorities said the rapid restoration demonstrated NFR’s efforts to maintain safe and reliable rail connectivity despite challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest train schedules and stoppages on the IRCTC website and NFR’s official social media platforms before undertaking their journey.