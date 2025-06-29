NFR revises timings of 23 trains to boost punctuality and passenger comfort

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced revised timings for 23 trains operating across its network. The changes, which aim to improve punctuality and ensure smoother travel experiences, will be implemented in a phased manner from June 29 to July 5, 2025.

The schedule overhaul covers several prominent trains and key routes connecting Assam with neighboring states and beyond. Stations like Guwahati, Lumding, Kamakhya, New Jalpaiguri, and Silchar are among those impacted by the new timetables.

According to NFR officials, the revised timings will be rolled out as follows:

June 29: 2 trains – Sealdah–Sabroom Kanchenjunga Express (13173) and Coimbatore–Silchar Express (12515), with timing changes at Hojai, Lumding, Maibang, and New Haflong.

June 30: 5 trains including the New Delhi–Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424/12423), Kaziranga Express, and Deoghar–Agartala Express, with changes at Guwahati, Rangiya, and Chaparmukh.

July 1: 2 trains – Kaziranga Express (13182) and Thiruvananthapuram–Silchar Express (12507), impacting New Coochbehar, Hojai, and New Haflong.

July 3: 7 trains including Saraighat Express, Sealdah–Bamanhat Express, and Siliguri–Balurghat Express, with updates at Kamakhya, Malda Town, Falakata, and Bamanhat.

July 4: 4 trains including Guwahati–Howrah Saraighat Express, New Bongaigaon–Guwahati DEMU, and Capital Express, with widespread changes across stations like Kishanganj, Bagdogra, and New Jalpaiguri.

July 5: 3 trains – Agartala–Deoghar Express (15626), Capital Express (New Jalpaiguri – Rajendra Nagar), and Radhikapur–Siliguri DEMU, with revised halts at Chaparmukh and Siliguri Junction.

NFR stated that these changes are part of a broader initiative to deliver more efficient and timely train operations in the region, especially as passenger demand and long-distance travel surge post-pandemic.

Passengers are advised to verify the updated train schedules through official railway platforms before planning their journeys.