NFR runs two more special trains as floods disrupt rail services in Assam's Simaluguri

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced two additional pairs of special trains to assist stranded passengers after severe flooding in and around Simaluguri town in Assam's Sivasagar district disrupted rail connectivity on key sections under the Tinsukia Division.

Train services between the Simaluguri–Namtiali and Simaluguri–Selenghat sections have been suspended in the interest of passenger safety due to inundation caused by the ongoing floods.

As a result, several long-distance trains to and from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia have been diverted via the Rangiya–Rangapara–Dibrugarh route. Some services have also been short-terminated, short-originated and cancelled.

To minimise inconvenience to passengers, NFR has introduced two additional pairs of special trains that will operate from July 22 to July 26.

The first special service, Train No. 05911 (Tinsukia–Bhojo Special), will depart from Tinsukia at 12 noon and reach Bhojo at 2 pm. On the return journey, Train No. 05912 (Bhojo–New Tinsukia Special) will leave Bhojo at 3 pm and arrive at New Tinsukia at 4:35 pm.

The second pair, Train No. 05913 (New Tinsukia–Moranhat Special), will depart from New Tinsukia at 4:45 pm and reach Moranhat at 7:30 pm. The return service, Train No. 05914 (Moranhat–Tinsukia Special), will leave Moranhat at 8 pm and reach Tinsukia at 11 pm.

Apart from these services, Northeast Frontier Railway has already introduced three pairs of special trains between Lumding–Mariani Junction and Rangiya–Mariani Junction to facilitate passengers affected by the disruption.

NFR said the special trains are part of its efforts to ensure connectivity and provide relief to passengers stranded due to the flood-induced suspension of rail services in Upper Assam.