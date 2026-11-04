The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will operate three pairs of festival special trains, comprising 14 trips, to manage the additional passenger rush during Diwali and Chhath Puja, providing additional connectivity between Assam and other parts of the country.

The zonal railway announced the special services on Wednesday, covering three routes: Podanur-New Tinsukia, Ludhiana-Purnea and Tatanagar-Labha. The additional trains are aimed at providing passengers with more travel options during the festive period.

According to NFR, Train No. 06101 (Podanur-New Tinsukia Special) will depart from Podanur at 4.30 am on November 5 and 13, reaching New Tinsukia at 4.30 am on November 8 and 16, respectively.

In the return direction, Train No. 06102 (New Tinsukia-Podanur Special) will leave New Tinsukia at 10 pm on November 8 and 16 and arrive at Podanur at 11.30 pm on November 11 and 19, respectively. The pair will operate two trips in each direction.

Similarly, Train No. 04660 (Ludhiana-Purnea Reserved Festival Special Express) will depart from Ludhiana at 12 noon on November 5 and 9, reaching Purnea at 9.30 pm the following day.

Its return service, Train No. 04659 (Purnea-Ludhiana Reserved Festival Special Express), will leave Purnea at 11.30 pm on November 6 and 10 and reach Ludhiana at 6.50 am on November 8 and 12, respectively. This pair will also operate two trips in each direction.

The third pair will operate between Tatanagar and Labha. Train No. 08181 (Tatanagar-Labha Special) will depart from Tatanagar at 1 pm every Thursday between November 5 and 19, reaching Labha at 4.50 am the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 08182 (Labha-Tatanagar Special) will leave Labha at 5.20 am every Friday between November 6 and 20 and arrive at Tatanagar at 11.50 pm on the same day. This pair will operate three trips in each direction.

NFR said detailed information on train timings and stoppages is available on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. The details are also being disseminated through newspapers and the railway's social media platforms.

Passengers have been advised to verify the schedules and other relevant details before commencing their journeys.