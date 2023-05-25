Assam witnessed a momentous day of celebration as the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) Guwahati Campus was inaugurated, signifying a significant stride in advancing the field of forensic sciences. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking on the ocassion said that the historic occasion was preceded by another monumental event when, on 14th April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated AIIMS Guwahati to the nation, bolstering healthcare infrastructure in the region. He said that following this, the NFSU Guwahati Campus became the focal point of attention, attracting national and international recognition for its commitment to forensic science education and research.

CM Sarma said that the NFSU's journey began in 2009 when Prime Minister Modi, serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, established the Gujarat Forensic Science University. Today, under his leadership, it has evolved into the National Forensic Science University, with campuses spread across various locations, including Dubai, Oman, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Gandhinagar, Delhi, Goa, and now Guwahati.

He added that the NFSU Guwahati Campus holds great significance, not only for Assam but for students from across Southeast Asia. With its diverse range of forensic disciplines, including cyber security, digital forensics, forensic psychology, forensic accounting, wildlife forensics, ballistic forensics, forensic chemistry, forensic biology, forensic nursing, and drone forensics, the university aims to strengthen the criminal justice delivery system by providing robust and irrefutable evidence.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the pressing need for an improved conviction rate in Assam, which stood at a mere 5 percent before his tenure. Understanding the pivotal role of forensic evidence in the criminal justice system, he worked closely with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address this challenge. They recognized that without strengthening the law and order system and increasing conviction rates, sustainable peace and stability would be difficult to achieve.

He said that one of the key issues faced by Assam was the vulnerability of witnesses turning hostile, leading to a lack of effective evidence during trials. He further added that by emphasizing the importance of forensic science, the government aims to mitigate this challenge and bolster the conviction process.