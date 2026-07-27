NGT bars brick kiln, stone crusher from operating in Assam's Nalbari over environmental compliance

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has restrained a brick manufacturing unit and a stone crusher in Assam's Nalbari district from operating until they obtain all mandatory statutory clearances and comply with environmental regulations.

The order was passed by the Eastern Zone Bench of the NGT in Kolkata, comprising Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Ishwar Singh.

The tribunal directed that the JPIS Brick Manufacturing Unit and the PASA Stone Crusher Unit at Chengnoi in Nalbari district shall remain non-operational unless they secure all required statutory approvals, including a valid Consent to Operate (CTO) from the Assam State Pollution Control Board (ASPCB), and adhere to environmental guidelines prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the ASPCB.

The matter came before the tribunal following complaints alleging that the proposed brick kiln and stone crusher were being established near the Pagladiya riverbed in violation of environmental norms, posing potential threats to the river ecosystem, biodiversity, public health and elephant movement in the area.

After examining reports submitted by a joint committee, the ASPCB and the Nalbari district administration, the tribunal noted that neither unit was operational during the inspection. It also observed that the Consent to Establish (CTE) previously granted to the JPIS Brick Manufacturing Unit had already been withdrawn by the pollution control board.

The NGT directed the ASPCB to verify whether both units comply with applicable siting criteria, environmental guidelines and the conditions attached to statutory approvals. It said the Board should issue or continue the Consent to Operate only if the units fully satisfy all legal and environmental requirements.

The tribunal also asked the Nalbari District Magistrate to examine objections regarding the reported status of the area as an elephant corridor and pass appropriate orders in accordance with the law.

Reiterating that neither unit should function without the required no-objection certificates, a valid Consent to Operate and full compliance with environmental norms, the NGT directed the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Nalbari, to ensure that no illegal operations take place.