NGT issues notice to Assam govt over alleged illegal groundwater extraction in Guwahati

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Assam government and multiple state agencies over alleged illegal groundwater boring in parts of Guwahati.

The Eastern Zone Bench of the tribunal admitted a petition raising serious concerns about unauthorised groundwater extraction in the Barshapara area of the city. The application was filed by Milan Kanti Das and others, highlighting alleged violations and environmental risks linked to excessive groundwater use.

The Bench, comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Merriber Ishwar Singh, issued notices to all respondents on Monday, directing them to submit their replies within four weeks. The next hearing has been scheduled for May 8.

Among those named as respondents are the Assam government, represented by the Special Chief Secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), the Executive Engineer (PHED), the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan, the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), and the Water Supply Management Committee of Barshapara No. 1.

During the hearing, the petitioners submitted that information obtained under the Right to Information Act from the CGWB indicated that no No Objection Certificate (NOC) had been issued for groundwater extraction in the area.

The plea further alleged that the Barshapara No. 1 Water Supply Scheme Management Committee has been operating multiple borewells without authorisation and extracting groundwater for prolonged hours ежедневно.

According to the petition, Barshapara falls under a semi-critical groundwater zone, and such excessive extraction has led to a significant decline in groundwater levels, resulting in water scarcity for local residents.

The applicants also alleged that groundwater is being commercially supplied, deviating from its intended use for drinking purposes, and claimed that no effective regulatory action has been taken so far.

Taking note of the submissions, the tribunal observed that the case involves a substantial environmental question and admitted the application for further hearing.