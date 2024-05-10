The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has launched an investigation into the construction of polling stations, schools, and other structures within Assam's Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary and the Charduar Reserve Forest, a gross violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The NGT has called upon Assam's Chief Secretary to furnish details of officers responsible for permitting these activities.

An affidavit filed by the State government in April revealed a disturbing trend of illegal construction, including schools, a tea garden, roads, and wells, within the protected areas. The NGT's order, issued on May 2, followed an application by Dilip Nath of Aranya Suraksha Samiti, highlighting large-scale construction activities and encroachment in protected areas.

The NGT expressed concern over the inaction of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) regarding these illegal activities dating back to 2017. Despite FIRs against those responsible, including school management committees and contractors, the NGT questioned the lack of action to remove encroachments and restore the forest.

Moreover, the NGT directed the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to submit a counter-affidavit within four weeks, outlining actions taken against negligent officers and steps toward demolishing illegal structures. This directive follows the Ministry's inquiry into alleged forest land diversion along the Assam-Nagaland border.

M.K. Yadava, the former PCCF and current Special Chief Secretary (Forest) of Assam, faced scrutiny for approving construction within the Geleky Reserve Forest and alleged diversion of forest land along the Assam-Mizoram border for police battalion units. The NGT's investigation underscores the critical need for preserving and protecting India's precious wildlife sanctuaries and reserve forests.