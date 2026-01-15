NGT seeks response from CPCB, Assam govt over death of seven elephants in train accident

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought responses from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and other authorities over the death of seven elephants near Guwahati after being hit by a Rajdhani Express in December last year.

The green body was hearing a matter in which it took suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report detailing the incident. According to the report, seven elephants were killed on December 20, 2025, when the Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express collided with a herd of elephants on the Jamunamukh–Kampur section under the Lumding division of the Northeast Frontier Railway. The accident also led to the derailment of the train’s engine and five coaches.

In its order dated January 5, the tribunal observed that “prima facie the facts and circumstances emerging from the news item raise substantial questions relating to the environment,” warranting further examination.

The NGT has impleaded the CPCB, the Assam government through its special chief secretary (environment), the state’s principal chief conservator of forests, and the Assam State Pollution Control Board as respondents in the case. Notices have been issued to all parties, seeking their replies.

The tribunal further directed that the matter be listed before its eastern zonal bench in Kolkata on January 28 for further hearing.