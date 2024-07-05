The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on July 4 condemned the unresolved violations of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, in Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary and Charduar Reserve Forest, Sonitpur District, Assam. Registered in September 2023, the case remains unaddressed, spotlighting persistent illegal constructions.

The NGT lambasted the affidavit submitted by Rajpal Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), calling it an "eye-wash and defective." Singh has been ordered to file a fresh affidavit within a week.

Years-old illegal constructions, initially sanctioned under the Assam forest department, still stand. The NGT discovered widespread environmental damage, including uprooted trees and dispersed wildlife, to accommodate constructions such as sluice gates by the Irrigation Department, ring wells by the Public Health Engineering Department, illegal schools, private tea gardens, and unauthorized roads.

Dilip Nath, an environmental activist, highlighted the illegal structures in Sonitpur, an area infamous for man-elephant conflicts. He questioned the legality of these constructions within protected wildlife reserves.

The NGT has directed the state government to identify and hold accountable the officers who permitted these violations. The Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change has also been asked to investigate.

The tribunal criticized Special Chief Secretary MK Yadava, accusing him of illegally diverting 44 hectares and 28 hectares of reserved forest land in Assam, actions that allegedly tarnished Assam's reputation.