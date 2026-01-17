NGT takes cognisance of environmental damage to Deepor Beel in Guwahati

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken serious note of environmental degradation at Deepor Beel, a Ramsar-listed wetland on the outskirts of Guwahati, and has sought remedial action from concerned authorities.

The matter is being heard suo motu by the Eastern Zone Bench of the NGT based on a news report published in a local English daily on April 22 last year. The bench, comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Ishwar Singh, on January 15 took cognisance of alleged violations at the wetland.

During the hearing, the Tribunal referred to findings of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which in its report dated July 18 last year stated that water quality parameters at Deepor Beel were beyond prescribed norms. The report highlighted the presence of faecal coliform and faecal streptococci, indicating serious levels of pollution in the wetland.

The Tribunal also noted violations reported by the Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB). In its order, the bench observed that the Assam State Wetlands Authority had filed a “short and cryptic” reply dated August 23, 2025, which failed to address the violations and status detailed in the reports of the CPCB and APCB.

On a request made by the wetlands authority, the Tribunal granted four weeks’ time to undertake remedial measures and submit a fresh status and action taken report.

Taking into account submissions made during the hearing, the NGT also impleaded the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) as a respondent, acknowledging its role in managing urban pollution affecting the wetland ecosystem.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 23, the order stated.