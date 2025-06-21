Why Assam’s new toll points may hit commuters harder than expected

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced the introduction of toll collection at two newly designated locations in Assam, triggering concerns over the financial implications for daily commuters. The locations, Rangamati on NH-37 in Golaghat district and Ratowa on NH-15 in Biswanath district, are expected to impact those residing particularly in Upper Assam and along the north bank of the Brahmaputra.

Officials have floated tenders inviting private agencies to oversee toll operations at these sites. This initiative, according to the NHAI, aims to facilitate road maintenance and upgrades. However, locals are questioning the justification of these tolls, particularly given the limited infrastructure and alternative transport options available in the region. Many residents feel that the imposition of these charges is premature, considering the current state of the roads and the lack of viable public transport alternatives.

Rangamati Fee Plaza's proposed toll rates for 2025-26 start at Rs 80 for a one-way trip and Rs 120 for a return journey for light vehicles. Commercial and heavier vehicles face even higher charges. Meanwhile, Ratowa Fee Plaza presents steeper costs, starting at Rs 200 for light vehicles and escalating significantly for larger vehicles, which could potentially elevate freight costs and local prices. The financial burden is expected to be particularly acute for those who rely on these routes for daily commutes or business operations.

Residents and critics have expressed concern that despite the provision for monthly passes, local businesses and frequent travellers will still feel the financial strain. The lack of clear communication on the reinvestment of collected funds locally adds to the scepticism of the public about the necessity and timing of these tolls, especially with current high inflation and fuel prices.

The NHAI maintains these measures are part of a broader strategy to improve highways, yet the absence of detailed plans to enhance existing infrastructure leaves many sceptical. Community leaders and local businesses have begun voicing their concerns, calling for more transparency and accountability regarding the allocation of toll revenues. The demand for clarity on how these funds will be utilized is growing louder, as citizens seek assurance that their contributions will lead to tangible improvements.

As the debate continues, the new toll points in Assam stand as a contentious issue between infrastructure development efforts and the financial burden on residents. The outcome of this move may hinge on how effectively the NHAI addresses these concerns and demonstrates tangible improvements in regional transport facilities. The situation highlights the delicate balance between funding infrastructure projects and ensuring affordability for the local populace.