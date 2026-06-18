NHM Assam confirms 35 Japanese Encephalitis cases and 7 deaths

The National Health Mission Assam has issued a clarification regarding reports on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE), stating that the two conditions are distinct and should not be reported interchangeably.

In an official statement, NHM Assam said that while Japanese Encephalitis is one of the causes of AES, all AES cases are not JE cases. The clarification comes after certain media reports allegedly presented AES and JE figures without adequately distinguishing between the two diseases.

According to data available with the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control, Assam has reported 35 Japanese Encephalitis cases and seven deaths due to JE up to June 17, 2026.

On the other hand, the figures of 470 cases and 32 deaths pertain to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and should not be construed as JE-related cases or fatalities, the mission clarified.

NHM Assam further stated that the state government has undertaken extensive preparedness measures for the annual AES-JE season, including strengthening surveillance, case management, hospital preparedness, vaccination coverage, and inter-departmental coordination.

The mission has appealed to media organisations and stakeholders to report AES and JE data separately and accurately in the interest of public awareness and to avoid any misunderstanding regarding the disease situation in the state.