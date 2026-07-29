NHRC seeks Assam government report on Cachar factory blast within two weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report from the Assam government within two weeks on the recent explosion at an iron casting unit in Cachar district that killed four workers and left two others seriously injured.

The commission took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the incident and observed that, if the allegations were found to be true, they raised serious concerns regarding possible violations of human rights.

The NHRC has issued notices to the Assam chief secretary and the Cachar superintendent of police, directing them to submit a detailed report on the incident within two weeks.

The report is expected to include an update on the health condition of the injured workers and details regarding the compensation provided to the families of those who died and to the injured victims.

The explosion occurred on July 26 at an iron casting unit under the jurisdiction of Udharbond police station in Cachar district. Four workers were killed in the suspected cylinder explosion, while two others sustained serious injuries.

Five people, including the owner of the industrial unit, have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the families of each of the deceased workers.

The incident has raised questions over workplace safety and compliance with safety regulations at industrial establishments. The investigation into the blast is underway.