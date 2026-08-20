NHRC Special Monitor reviews rural development schemes in Assam’s Kamrup

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Special Monitor Uma Kant on August 20 reviewed the progress of various rural development schemes in Kamrup district of Assam.

During the review meeting, officials of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department presented an overview of the district and briefed the visiting team on development activities being undertaken.

The team was also briefed on flagship initiatives being implemented under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM).

Appreciating the initiatives, Kant described the efforts as “attractive and promising” and called for sustained measures to further strengthen them.

He stressed the need for continued efforts towards plastic waste management and effective implementation of the plastic ban, emphasising that active participation from Gram Panchayats is crucial.

Kant also called for waste segregation at source, particularly the separation of dry and wet waste, and highlighted the potential for recycling plastic waste.

The NHRC Special Monitor further suggested improvements in the implementation and maintenance of Amrit Sarovar projects and urged officials to guide and sensitise local communities on their proper upkeep and utilisation.

Kant, along with officials from the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, also visited the Boko Development Block Office, where a joint meeting was held with representatives of Gram Panchayats and Anchalik Panchayat under the Boko block.