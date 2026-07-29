NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of Cachar factory blast, seeks report from Assam Government

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the reported death of four workers and serious injuries to two others in a factory explosion in Assam's Cachar district, and has sought a detailed report from the state government within two weeks.

The incident occurred on July 26 at a metal processing factory, where molten metal reportedly spilt onto workers following an explosion, resulting in four fatalities and leaving two others critically injured.

Acting on media reports, the Commission issued notices to the Assam Chief Secretary and the Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, directing them to submit a comprehensive report on the incident.

The NHRC has sought details on the condition of the injured workers, the compensation provided to the families of those who lost their lives, and the relief extended to the injured.

In its observation, the Commission stated that if the contents of the media reports are found to be true, the incident would indicate a serious issue involving possible violations of human rights and workplace safety standards.

According to reports, more than 100 workers were present inside the factory when the explosion occurred. Family members of the victims and local residents have alleged that similar accidents had taken place at the facility on previous occasions, raising concerns over industrial safety practices.

The Commission's intervention comes amid calls for accountability and a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the explosion and the safety protocols followed at the factory.