The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India will hear more than 40 pending cases of human rights violations in the North-Eastern States today.

The NHRC is holding a camp sitting at the Administrative Staff College, Guwahati today to hear cases of human rights violations in the North-Eastern States.

The Commission is also sensitizing local self-governments on various aspects of human rights and held a national conference on ‘Advancing Human Rights through Local Self Governments’ November 16. The Commission will also meet members of civil society and NGOs as well as the press during its two-day visit. The Chairpersons of the State Human Rights Commissions of Assam, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Sikkim besides the senior officers of the Central and State Governments participated in the national conference.

The Commission comprising of NHRC, India Chairperson, Justice Arun Mishra; Members Dr. Dnyaneshwar M. Mulay and Rajiv Jain; and Secretary General, Bharat Lal accompanied by Registrar (Law) Surajit Dey; Joint Secretary, D.K. Nim and other senior officers are attending the camp sitting today. The Commission is also set to hold a meeting with Chief Secretaries, DGPs, and senior officers of the 8 NE states to review the action taken on its advisories and recommendations and to protect and promote the human rights of all human beings in respective states.

During the camp sitting today, the Commission is also scheduled to hold a meeting with all State Human Rights Commissions (SHRCs) of NE states to develop synergy in its various activities to protect and promote human rights as well as generate awareness among cross-sections of society.