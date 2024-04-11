The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended an individual in connection with the alleged revival efforts by the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI).

The arrest followed extensive raids across two states, executed in collaboration with the local police forces. The operations were carried out on Wednesday in two locations each in Jharkhand and Assam.

The crackdown resulted in the apprehension of Binod Munda, also known as Sukkhwa, from the Khunti district of Jharkhand.

The detainee is a known armed member of the PLFI, a breakaway Naxal faction, and is implicated in four PFLI cases in Jharkhand.

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