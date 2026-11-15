The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at Rangirkhari in Silchar, Assam, and arrested one person in connection with an old drug trafficking case, police sources said.

According to Cachar Police sources, the NIA team carried out the operation as part of its investigation into a previously registered drug trafficking case. During the raid, the team detained a person and subsequently placed him under arrest.

However, the NIA has not issued any official statement regarding the operation so far. The identity of the arrested person and details of his alleged involvement in the case have also not been disclosed.

Further details regarding the investigation and the circumstances leading to the arrest are awaited.