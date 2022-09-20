The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 20 apprehended a Maoist leader from West Bengal's Mahispata for his alleged involvement in the CPI (Maoist) case of the Cachar District of Assam.

The accused was identified as Samrat Chakraborty, was arrested from the Kalyani Expressway in West Bengal and the arrest was made in connection with a case in Assam.

The Guwahati wing of the central probe agency revealed that Samrat was the link man between the Maoist leadership and arrested Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee.

Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Kanchan Da from Bengal is a member of the Maoist Central Committee and an ideologue of the banned CPI (Maoist).

The NIA, in a statement, said it was tasked to establish a Maoist network in Assam, especially in the North East, to spread the organisation's roots.

On September 2, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against six persons and arrested Bhattacharjee. Later, the investigation revealed that Samrat Chakraborty was also an active member of the CPI (Maoist), an organization based in Bengal.

"He was a linkman in secret communication between top leaders of the organization and Arun Bhattacharjee, who was operating from his base in Assam," NIA added.