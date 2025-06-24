Assam: ULFA (I) leader Rupam Asom taken into NIA custody for interrogation in high-profile cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally taken custody of United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) brigadier Rupam Asom, also known as Kant Borah, days after he was apprehended by the Tinsukia police.

Sources confirmed that the senior ULFA (I) operative has been undergoing intensive interrogation sessions over the last three days at the NIA's Sonapur office near Guwahati.

Rupam Asom is a key figure in several ongoing investigations related to serious offences, including murder, abduction, and armed insurgent activities.



The NIA had previously registered multiple cases against him as part of its broader crackdown on insurgent networks operating in the Northeast.



Officials have stated that with his formal custody secured, the NIA has reopened case files linked to past incidents involving the ULFA leader. These cases, some of which had remained in limbo due to his prolonged absconding status, are now being actively pursued.



Security sources believe Rupam Asom’s interrogation may provide critical insights into ULFA (I)’s operational structure, recruitment networks, and transborder linkages.



The NIA has not yet disclosed the specific charges under which he will be produced before the court, though more developments are expected in the coming days.