NIA arrests six in Assam's Barpeta over alleged jihadi activities

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six people from Assam's Barpeta district for their alleged involvement in anti-national and jihadi activities, officials said.

The federal agency launched searches late Monday night, September 28, in areas falling under the jurisdiction of Howly, Barpeta Road and Sorbhog police stations, officials said.

Following the searches, the NIA arrested three people from the Sorbhog police station area, two from Barpeta Road and one from Howly.

Those arrested have been identified as Faruk Abdullah, Zakir Hussain and Chandbar Ali from the Sorbhog area; Mustafizur Rahman from Barpeta Road; Yakub Ali from Nishuka; and Rakibul Islam from Jashihatipara village in Howly.

According to officials, the accused were allegedly involved in "jihadi" activities and were attempting to radicalise young people in Barpeta district.

The arrests are part of the NIA's ongoing action against alleged extremist networks and radicalisation activities in Assam.

The allegations against the arrested individuals are yet to be tested in court.