NIA charges 11 for allegedly trying to expand banned terror group's network in Assam, Tripura and Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, June 26, filed a chargesheet against 11 accused in connection with an alleged terror conspiracy involving an offshoot of the banned Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), accusing them of attempting to expand the outfit's extremist network across West Bengal and the northeastern States.

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

According to the agency, its investigation found that the accused were associated with Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), an offshoot allegedly established by senior JMB member Imam Mahmud Habibullah to further the banned organisation's activities in India.

The NIA alleged that the conspiracy was aimed at spreading JMB's extremist ideology in West Bengal, Assam, Tripura and other northeastern States by radicalising vulnerable youth, expanding the organisation's network and disseminating anti-India propaganda.

The agency said the accused allegedly held clandestine meetings, organised religious indoctrination programmes, circulated extremist literature and used digital platforms to recruit supporters and encourage allegiance to the IMK and JMB leadership.

Among those named in the chargesheet, Nasimuddin has been identified by the NIA as the alleged head of IMK's activities in Assam, while Jagir Mia is accused of leading the outfit's operations in Tripura.

During the course of the investigation, the agency said it seized incriminating documents, electronic devices and digital records, which it claims provide evidence of the alleged conspiracy.

The NIA said the case forms part of its ongoing efforts to dismantle terror networks and prevent the spread of extremist organisations operating in the country. The allegations against the accused will now be subject to judicial scrutiny during the trial.