The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally chargesheeted three individuals, including the Myanmar-based United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) chief Paresh Baruah, in connection with a conspiracy to execute multiple IED blasts in Assam on Independence Day last year. Officials announced on Saturday that Baruah, also known by several aliases including Paresh Asom and Zaman Bhai, along with his associates, planned to carry out the attacks to disrupt the celebrations.

Paresh Baruah, who holds the position of chairman and commander-in-chief of the outlawed ULFA(I), was targeted by the investigation alongside Abhijit Gogoi and Jahnu Boruah. The charges were filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act in a Guwahati court on Friday, as stated by the NIA.

The implicated individuals were found to have connections with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) placed at Dispur Last Gate in Guwahati. This action was part of a broader ULFA(I) strategy aimed at orchestrating multiple explosions across the state to create chaos during the national holiday, the agency reported.

The NIA assumed control of the investigation in September 2024 and discovered that the IEDs were intended to cause fatalities, inflict injuries, damage property, and threaten the unity and integrity of India. This conspiracy aimed to instil panic among the populace, according to the agency's statement.

This development marks a significant step in addressing the security challenges posed by ULFA(I) in Assam. The chargesheet underscores the continuing efforts to safeguard the region and maintain peace by holding accountable those involved in terrorist activities. It highlights the agency's commitment to preventing such threats and ensuring the safety of citizens, reinforcing the resolve to combat terrorism effectively.