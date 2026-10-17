The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, October 16 filed a chargesheet before a special court in Guwahati against three accused in connection with the alleged conspiracy to plant improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at multiple locations in Assam ahead of Independence Day in August 2024.



The accused named in the latest chargesheet are Sumu Gogoi, Bhargab Gogoi and Jahnu Baruah. The agency has also named United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) chief Paresh Baruah and Aiseng Asom as absconding accused in the case.

The case relates to the recovery of 11 IEDs from different locations across Assam in August 2024. According to the NIA, the devices were planted in connection with a protest and a call to boycott Independence Day issued by Paresh Baruah.

The agency alleged that the conspiracy was intended to cause deaths, injuries and damage to property, while threatening India's unity, integrity and sovereignty.

The Assam Police initially registered the case at Dispur police station in Guwahati, suspecting a conspiracy by the banned outfit to wage war against the Government of India through a series of IED blasts across the state. The NIA took over the investigation in September 2024.

In June 2025, the agency filed a chargesheet against Paresh Baruah and two other accused, Abhijit Gogoi, also known as Aiseng Asom, and Jahnu Baruah. They were charged under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act.

The NIA alleged that the accused were linked to the planting of IEDs at Dispur Last Gate in Guwahati as part of a wider conspiracy to trigger explosions at multiple locations in Assam and disrupt Independence Day celebrations.

In January 2026, the agency filed a supplementary chargesheet against Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi, both residents of Dibrugarh district. The two had been arrested by the NIA in June 2025.

According to the agency, the two accused allegedly provided funds to Jahnu Baruah, who had confessed to planting four of the 11 IEDs recovered by authorities.