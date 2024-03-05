The National Investigation Agency is conducting searches across seven states in the Bengaluru Prison Radicalisation case.

A total of 17 places across seven states are being searched by the investigation agency.

In July last year, Bengaluru police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested five men suspected to have been radicalised by LeT convict, T Nasser, at the city's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The agency later arrested one more person.

The case was transferred to the NIA, which searched six places, including the houses of Mohammad Umar Khan, Tanveer Ahmed, Mohammad Faisal Rabbani and Mohammad Farooq.

During the search operation, NIA sleuths seized digital devices, "incriminating" documents and Rs 7.3 lakh in cash. During the July raids, the CCB had seized arms and ammunition including seven country-made pistols, 45 bullets, four walkie-talkie sets, a dagger, and 12 mobile phones.



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids in several states, including Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu, connected to a terror conspiracy case involving Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

This follows the January 2024 charge sheet filed by the NIA against eight individuals, including a life-sentenced convict and two absconding suspects, for plotting a prison radicalization and suicide attack. The raids target locations linked to these suspects.

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