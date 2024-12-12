The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at 19 locations across Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat in connection with a case involving the radicalization of individuals linked to the banned terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The case pertains to the dissemination of terrorist propaganda and efforts to recruit individuals into extremist activities.

In Assam, multiple locations were raided as part of the nationwide operation.

The raids aim to gather evidence and disrupt the networks involved in promoting terror activities. The NIA has intensified its efforts to counter threats posed by radicalized groups and organizations operating in various states.

Further details about the findings and potential arrests are awaited.



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