The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a multi-state operation aimed at uncovering individuals with suspected links to the terrorist group Al-Qaeda. A team from the investigating agency reached here in Assam's Samaguri in search for terror funding network.

The operation spans six states, covering Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, Bihar, Karnataka, Tripura, and Assam, as NIA teams seek to dismantle the infrastructure of Al-Qaeda affiliates and disrupt potential threats.

In Assam, the district of Samaguri has become a focal point of the operation. Acting on specific leads, NIA officials have intensified their search in the area to identify and apprehend individuals suspected of aiding or being involved with the extremist organization. The sweeping measures reflect the agency’s resolve to bolster national security and curb the spread of radical activities within India's borders.

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