The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday searched a number of places in Assam in connection with the United Liberation Front of Asom-(ULFA-I) Independent's terrorist activities, including the organization's recruiting of young people.

ULFA-related documents and literature, as well as digital devices, were found during searches in Kamrup, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sadiya, Charaideo, and Sibasagar.

Digital devices, live ammunition along with incriminating documents and literature related to ULFA have been seized.

The NIA conducted searches at around 16 locations across seven districts in Assam.

The United Liberation Front of Assam's (ULFA) activities, including the recruitment of youth, the extortion of funds to strengthen the organization, the radicalization of youth for illegal activities, and their training at camps with bases in Myanmar, according to the NIA, were the subject of the searches.

On May 18, the case was registered suo moto by the NIA.

Further investigations in the case are in progress