NIA conducts searches at 16 locations in Assam, West Bengal and Keralam in cross-border terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, September 29 conducted searches at 16 locations across Assam, West Bengal and Kerala as part of its investigation into a cross-border terror conspiracy linked to Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), described by officials as an offshoot of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), in a radicalisation case in Assam.

According to officials, the searches are being carried out at 10 locations in Assam, five in West Bengal and one in Kerala.

The searches are part of the agency's investigation into alleged radicalisation activities and suspected cross-border links associated with the IMK network. The operation is aimed at gathering evidence and examining the activities and links of individuals suspected to be connected with the case.



Further details regarding the locations searched and the recoveries, if any, are awaited.