The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has set April 25 as the date for the next hearing in connection with two cases filed against Akhil Gogoi during the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Assam in December 2019. Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi appeared before the NIA court on April 6, along with the other suspects in the case, Dharjya Konwar, Bitu Sonowal, and Manas Konwar.

During the hearing, Gogoi alleged that the government was conspiring to keep him in jail during the Assam Assembly. The court posted the matter for the next hearing on April 25.

Earlier on March 20, the Supreme Court heard the bail plea of Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi against the cases filed against him by the NIA for allegedly inciting violence during the anti-CAA protests in Assam. The court, comprising of justices V. Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mittal, reserved its judgment in the matter.

On March 3, the Supreme Court had extended Gogoi's protection from arrest until March 13 in connection with a case related to anti-CAA protests and suspected links to Maoists.