The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on October 5 conducted a major operation in Assam's Goalpara, detaining ten suspected members of the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The operation was carried out in the Krishnai area of Goalpara, where security forces zeroed in on a suspected hideout of the terror group.

Following the operation, all ten individuals were apprehended. They are currently being interrogated at a secret location.

According to Goalpara Superintendent of Police (SP) Nabaneet Mahanta, the detainees are believed to be involved in various activities related to the terror outfit, including recruitment, fundraising, and planning of attacks.

Further details about the operation and the individuals detained are expected to be released in due course.