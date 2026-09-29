NIA detains Assam man in Barpeta over alleged jihadi links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, September 29 detained one Mustafizur Rahman from his residence in Azad Nagar, Barpeta Road, Assam, and conducted a search in connection with an ongoing probe into alleged jihadi activities, according to information available from the area.

An NIA team reached Rahman’s residence and carried out a search operation during which his mobile phone was seized, sources said. The latest action comes around two months after Rahman was released from Guwahati Central Jail, where he had been lodged following his arrest by the Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF).

Rahman was arrested by the STF on March 14 from Azad Nagar, Barpeta Road, in connection with alleged links to jihadi activities. Reports at the time said the STF had seized electronic devices and other material during searches linked to the investigation.

Following his arrest, Rahman remained in Guwahati Central Jail for an extended period before being released on bail around two months ago.

The NIA’s latest operation has brought Rahman back under investigation over the alleged activities. Details of the specific allegations being examined by the agency in the latest action were not immediately available.

According to his family, Rahman runs a clothes shop located opposite the Barpeta Road Jama Masjid. His detention and the search at his residence drew the attention of local residents in the Azad Nagar area.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details regarding the NIA action and the allegations against Rahman are awaited.