NIA files fresh charges in Assam Independence Day bomb plot case

The National Investigation Agency has charged two more individuals in connection with the seizure of improvised explosive devices during Assam's Independence Day celebrations in 2024, bringing the total number of accused in the case to five.

Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi, both residents of Dibrugarh district, were arrested in June 2025 after investigators uncovered their alleged role in financing the bomb plot. The NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against them before the Special Court in Guwahati on Friday, January 8, invoking provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substance Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the anti-terror agency's investigation, the duo provided financial support to Jahnu Boruah, a previously chargesheted accused who confessed to planting four of the 11 IEDs discovered by Assam Police in August 2024. The explosive devices were part of a coordinated attempt to disrupt Independence Day celebrations in response to a protest and boycott call issued by ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah.

The case was initially registered by Assam Police at Dispur police station before being transferred to the NIA in September 2024. Authorities have characterised the incident as part of a broader ULFA(I) conspiracy to target the Indian government through coordinated attacks across the state.

Three other accused were charged by the NIA in June last year. The agency's investigation into the terror financing network and operational planning remains ongoing.