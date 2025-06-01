The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on May 31 launched a massive search operation at 15 locations across eight states, including Assam, in connection with a Pakistan-linked espionage case.

Searches were conducted at the premises of suspects linked with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) in the states of Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam and West Bengal.

NIA teams have seized several electronic gadgets and sensitive financial documents, along with other incriminating materials, during the searches. These are being extensively examined for clues to the espionage racket being run by Pakistan-based operatives as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy.

As per NIA investigations, the suspects targeted in the searches had connections with Pakistani operatives, and acted as financial conduits for carrying out espionage activities in India.

NIA had registered the case on 20th May following the arrest of an accused person who had been sharing sensitive information with PIOs since 2023 and had received funds through various conduits in India in lieu of leaking classified information related to national security.

The anti-terror agency is continuing with its investigation in the case, registered under sections 61(2), 147, 148 of BNS 2023, sections 3 & 5 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and section 18 of UA(P) Act 1967.