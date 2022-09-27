Amid the ongoing heated debate over Assam chief minister and spiritual leader Sathguru's infamous Kaziranga National Park's nigh safari, cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on September 27 shared an old itinerary on former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi's stay at a Forest Guest House.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, minister Pijush Hazarika wrote, "Respected journalists. Have a look at this tour programme of then CM Tarun Gogoi in March 2008. The then CM had arrived at Arimora Forest Guest House at 4 PM which is around 13 km inside Kaziranga National Park & situated deep inside the park's core area & stayed there overnight."

Although the old itinerary dated back to 2008 states that the former chief minister was scheduled to reach the Arimora Forest Guest House at 4 PM (IST) and rest for the night, however, it was nowhere mentioned that the former CM was out on a night safari as per the itinerary.

Meanwhile, the tweet by the cabinet minister received a mixed reaction as twitterite could not hold back its emotions.

In such one of the users wrote, "Respected Minister Sir, as per your information former CM Tarun Gogoi sir was in the guest house on that time but he was not moving here & there into the National Park at night or he does not take any night safari at that night.

So sir, couldn't understand about your's claim."

Respected Minister Sir, as per yours information former CM Tarun Gogoi sir was in the guest house on that time but he was not moving here & there into the National Park at night or he does not take any night safari at that night.

So sir,couldn't understand about your's claim. — Satyen Das (@satyenbaba) September 27, 2022

While another user wrote, "There is no mention of night Safari in the list. What are you trying to prove ?"

There is no mention of night Safari in the list. What are you trying to prove ? — folitically (@foliticallyy) September 27, 2022

On the other hand, following the row over the night safari ride, chief minister Sarma on September 26 claimed that he and spiritual guru Sadhguru did not violate any rules by undertaking a night safari at the Kaziranga National Park.

"There is no violation. According to wildlife law, the warden can give permission to enter a protected area even at night. No law stops people from entering at night. Yesterday, we had the formal opening of the park for this season and now that Sadhguru and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had arrived, and since they have lakhs of followers, this time we expect the tourist season will be very good for Kaziranga," Sarma told reporters.

MK Yadava, Assam's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, said it is the forest department that invited Sadhguru and the Chief Minister. "So it is wrong to say that Sadhguru and our Chief Minister entered the park and enjoyed the safari late at night. All arrangements were made and there was no way that we could cancel the plan just because it was getting dark," he said.

