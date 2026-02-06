Night traffic restrictions imposed at Guwahati's Cycle Factory junction due to flyover construction

A traffic advisory has been issued in view of the ongoing construction of the flyover at Cycle Factory Junction and its extension up to Lalgnesh Market on the Guwahati–Garbhanga Road.

To ensure public safety and smooth execution of the construction work, vehicular movement will be restricted during night hours from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM until the project is completed.

During the restricted period, traffic movement from Cycle Factory Tiniali to Barsapara Tiniali will not be allowed. Vehicles coming from the Arya Nagar and Birubari side will be diverted through FA Road towards Mora Bharalu Road, Ambari Tiniali and A.K. Dev Road. Similarly, vehicles approaching from the Lalgnesh side will be diverted from Barsapara Tiniali via Kula Basumatary Road (ACA Stadium Road) towards Mora Bharalu Road, Dr Bhupen Hazarika Road, Dhirenpara Tiniali and A.K. Dev Road.

The advisory also clarified that emergency services such as ambulances and fire tenders will be facilitated during the restricted hours with assistance from the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD).

The decision was taken during a special meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) held on February 6, 2026, chaired by the Chairman of the DRSC and the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan. Authorities have appealed to commuters to cooperate and adhere to the traffic diversions in the interest of public safety.