Nijut Moina 2.0 driving Assam’s girls towards education and empowerment: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 27 said the Mukhyamantrir Nijut Moina Asoni scheme has become a transformative initiative driving girls’ education and empowerment across the state.

Addressing the state-level cheque distribution ceremony of Nijut Moina 2.0 at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Guwahati, Sarma said the scheme has inspired lakhs of young women to pursue higher education and overcome socio-economic barriers.

More than 3.5 lakh girl students will benefit from the scheme during the 2025–26 academic year — a significant increase from 1.6 lakh beneficiaries last year. The Chief Minister said this rise reflects a positive trend in girls’ enrolment in higher education across Assam.

Under the initiative, girls studying in Classes XI and XII receive Rs 1,000 per month, while those in undergraduate and teacher training courses get Rs 1,250 per month. Postgraduate students are provided Rs 2,500 per month for up to ten months.

Sarma highlighted that the programme has not only boosted education but also curbed child marriage, calling it a “turning point” in Assam’s social transformation. He said thousands of arrests over the past two years have underscored the government’s commitment to eradicating the practice.

“Only a few years ago, many girls were married by 12 and mothers by 14. Today, the same girls are college students with ambitions and confidence,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the government’s broader efforts — including free college admissions, bicycles for Class 9 girls, scooters for meritorious students, and job reservations for women — are aimed at creating an Assam “where poverty no longer dictates a girl’s future.”

The Chief Minister announced that the scheme will now cover girls in the fifth semester of undergraduate courses, as well as those in polytechnic institutes and ITIs, with an eventual goal to support 10 lakh students.

He also revealed that from November 15, students appearing for matric examinations will receive ₹300 per month, and beneficiaries of Nijut Moina will get a special gift in February.

Dr Sarma advised students to be responsible towards their parents, strive for self-reliance, and remain optimistic despite negativity. He encouraged them to marry only after completing their education and achieving independence.

Highlighting the state’s educational expansion, he noted that Assam now has 15 medical colleges — up from three — and 27 universities, alongside new engineering, nursing, and polytechnic institutions.

“The goal is simple,” he said, “to build an Assam where every student, especially every girl, has the opportunity to dream and achieve.”

From next month, Nijut Moina funds will be directly transferred to students’ bank accounts through DBT on the 10th of every month. A helpline has also been launched for students whose names are missing or payments delayed.

The Chief Minister concluded by saying that the Nijut Moina initiative represents a new Assam — confident, progressive, and driven by its daughters.