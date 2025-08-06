Nijut Moina Aasoni 2.0 sees strong uptake in Karbi Anglong

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s flagship initiative Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni 2.0 (2025–26), aimed at empowering girl students to pursue secondary and higher education, has garnered an overwhelming response across the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

The application form distribution under the scheme was ceremonially launched by the Chief Minister in Guwahati, with the event being live-streamed across the state. In Karbi Anglong, the District Administration arranged a live screening at the Sarsing Teron Langkung Habe Multi-Purpose Sports Complex near KASA Stadium, Diphu.

The event witnessed the presence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, Howraghat MLA Dorsing Ronghang, Diphu MLA Bidya Sing Engleng, AHSIDC Chairman Ratan Teron, KAAC Chairman Raju Tisso, Deputy Chairman Avijit Kro, MACs, Executive Members of KAAC, District Commissioner Nirola Phangchopi, and senior departmental officials.



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As per official data, 2,501 eligible girl students from 23 schools in Karbi Anglong have been identified for the 2025–26 academic year. This includes 1,119 students from Class XI and 1,382 from Class XII. Additionally, 1,683 female students pursuing higher education in 11 government and provincialised colleges qualify under the scheme—1,021 from first-year undergraduate and teacher education programs, and 662 from the second year.

In West Karbi Anglong, 633 girl students from 10 schools are eligible, comprising 297 students from Class XI and 336 from Class XII.

In a separate event held on Wednesday, appointment letters were ceremonially distributed to 338 newly selected Karbi Language Teachers (KLTs) and Karbi Medium Teachers (KMTs) under the Karbi Language Development Board. The event took place at the Sarsing Teron Langkung Habe Memorial Town Hall in Diphu, marking yet another significant step in strengthening local language and education infrastructure in the region.

The twin developments reflect the state government’s sustained focus on educational empowerment and cultural preservation in the hill districts of Assam.