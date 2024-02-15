In a significant development, US-based aerospace company, Boeing, has announced the appointment of Nikhil Joshi as the new managing director of Boeing Defence India (BDI).

Based in New Delhi, Joshi will be responsible for leading existing and future programs for BDI. His primary focus will be on enhancing the mission readiness and modernisation of India's defence forces.

This move is part of Boeing's strategy to strengthen its operations and expedite growth in India.

Joshi, with over 25 years of aerospace and defence industry experience, has joined Boeing. His extensive experience includes more than two decades of service with the aviation branch of the Indian Navy. Before his association with Boeing,

Joshi was the country manager for Eaton Aerospace, where his responsibilities included expanding Eaton's business presence in India. He holds over 4,000 hours of flying experience on various Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft and has commanded both frontline ships and air squadrons.

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