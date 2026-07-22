Nilachal Flyover service lane to remain closed from July 23; Guwahati Traffic Police issues diversions

The service lane of the Nilachal Flyover on the Adabari approach will remain completely closed from July 23 to facilitate drainage improvement works, prompting the Guwahati Traffic Police to issue a traffic advisory and diversion plan for commuters.

According to the advisory, the Public Works Department (Roads), Jalukbari Territorial Road Division, will undertake drainage improvement work on the left-hand service lane of the flyover from Adabari towards Bharalu, necessitating a complete suspension of vehicular movement on the stretch until the work is completed.

The traffic restrictions have been imposed to ensure the safety of pedestrians, students, senior citizens, women and differently abled persons, while also allowing unhindered movement of emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders.

Under the revised traffic plan, all vehicles will be barred from using the service lane on the Adabari side of the Nilachal Flyover.

Motorists travelling from Adabari towards Maligaon Chariali have been advised to use one of the following alternate routes:

Take a left turn at Adabari Tiniali and proceed via Adabari–Pandu Port Road to reach Maligaon Chariali.

Use the Nilachal Flyover, proceed towards Pandu Cabin Road, and take a right turn at Barabazar to reach Maligaon Chariali.

Travel over the flyover towards Bharalumukh, take a U-turn near the Taxi Stand, and then proceed via the service road to Maligaon Chariali.

Commuters heading towards Maa Kamakhya Temple or Kamakhya Railway Station from the Adabari side have also been advised to use any of the three designated diversion routes.

The Guwahati Traffic Police has appealed to the public to cooperate with traffic personnel, follow diversion signs, and plan their journeys in advance to avoid inconvenience during the execution of the drainage improvement work.