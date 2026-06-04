Nilima Devi’s inclusion signals strengthening of women’s representation in Assam Cabinet: Dilip Saikia

Preparations are underway for the expansion of the Assam Cabinet, with twelve ministers set to take the oath of office on Friday, BJP Assam State President Dilip Saikia announced on Thursday, June 4.

Speaking in Guwahati ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Saikia said the cabinet expansion follows the strong mandate given by the people of Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He noted that extensive arrangements are being made to ensure the participation of ministers, party workers, and representatives from various sections of society in the oath-taking ceremony.

Saikia described the incoming ministers as experienced and capable leaders with significant contributions in both social and administrative spheres. He expressed confidence that the expanded cabinet would further strengthen the state's governance and developmental agenda.

Highlighting the inclusion of a woman leader in the new cabinet, Saikia said the induction of Nilima Devi from the Mangaldai region reflects the BJP's commitment to enhancing women's participation in governance. He described Nilima Devi as a senior party leader with proven administrative experience and said her appointment would serve as a significant step towards strengthening women's representation in the state's decision-making process.

The BJP leader termed the development encouraging for the women of Assam and said the party remains committed to promoting greater opportunities for women in public life and governance.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to witness the participation of senior political leaders, party functionaries, and members of the public as Assam prepares for one of its significant cabinet expansions under the current government.