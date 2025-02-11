The National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang, under the leadership of its Director, Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal. The team successfully completed the first-ever rafting expedition covering the entire 1040 km stretch of the Brahmaputra River. This remarkable journey commenced at Gelling village in Arunachal Pradesh, where the river enters India from Tibet, and concluded at Hatsingimari in Assam, near the Bangladesh border.

This unprecedented achievement underscores the power of human resilience, strategic teamwork, and the spirit of exploration. The expedition braved unpredictable terrain, extreme weather conditions, and treacherous river stretches to accomplish this first-of-its-kind feat.

The ambitious mission demanded extensive planning, risk assessment, and coordination. “Turning this vision into reality required not just physical endurance but meticulous strategizing and leadership. Witnessing this dream unfold into history fills me with immense pride,” stated Col RS Jamwal.

Executed under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence, the NIMAS team—comprising 9 rafters and 14 administrative and support staff—completed the expedition in 28 days. The rafting spanned 25 days, with three additional days dedicated to equipment maintenance. The journey commenced on January 14 from Gelling and concluded on February 10 at Hatsingimari. Key members of the team included Capt. Kavitha, Hav. Ganesh Paul, Hav. Pramanik, Hav. Yogesh Patil, Mr. Ramayan Singh, Mr. Vipin Singh, Tosap Rime, Rfn. Sanjeep, Nb Sub Ravi, Hav. Rakesh Yadav, along with other essential administrative and logistical staff. The expedition also saw participation from six local rafters in Arunachal Pradesh and four in Assam.

The journey commenced on the Siang River (Brahmaputra’s name in Arunachal Pradesh), renowned for its fierce Class 4 and 5 rapids. Over four grueling days, the team encountered relentless challenges, including multiple dangerous flips. The expedition became the first to raft from Gelling to Tuting, successfully navigating 11 perilous rapids on the very first day—a formidable task.

The route covered several internationally recognized challenging rapids, including:

Ningging Rapid – Known for its turbulence.

Palsi Rapid – Featuring pulsating currents.

Tooth Fairy Rapid (Class 4+) – A formidable test of skill.

Kodak Rapid (Class 5) – One of the most perilous stretches.

Moying Madness & Karko Killer Rapids (Class 4) – Demanding expert maneuvering.

Hairy Hari Rapid – Infamous for its unpredictable nature.

The Arunachal leg concluded at Pasighat, marking the completion of one of the most challenging portions of the expedition.

Transition to the Vast Brahmaputra in Assam

The Assam leg of the expedition began at Poba in Jonai on January 22. Here, the river transformed from a series of treacherous rapids into a vast and powerful waterway. This phase of the journey presented new challenges, including navigating colossal eddies, tackling unpredictable currents, and adapting to the river’s shifting nature. The team’s endurance, strategy, and skill were put to the test as they maintained their course through the immense Brahmaputra.

Beyond the adventure, the expedition fostered deep cultural interactions. The team was warmly welcomed by riverbank communities, engaging with indigenous tribes such as the Memba, Adi, Mishing, and Bodo. These encounters provided invaluable insights into their traditions, way of life, and deep-rooted relationship with the river. Cultural performances, warm hospitality, and shared stories of resilience became cherished highlights of the journey, reinforcing the profound human connections that exploration can foster.

Key Highlights of the Expedition:

First documented expedition covering the full 1040 km stretch of the Brahmaputra River.

Successfully completed in 28 days, with 25 days of paddling and 3 days of equipment maintenance.

Navigated some of the world’s most challenging Class 5 rapids along the Siang River.

Conquered the unpredictable and expansive Brahmaputra in Assam.

Engaged in enriching cultural exchanges with indigenous riverbank communities.

Promoted adventure tourism and ecological awareness in India’s northeastern frontier.